Delivered hearty fare offers more than sustenance to Meals on Wheels recipients

PAUL — Minutes before 11 a.m., 95-year-old Franklin Suhr sits on a couch in his workroom at the back of his house, north of Paul, waiting for the Meals on Wheels delivery driver to appear with his hot meal of the day.
A card table is set up in front of the couch that conveniently pulls out as an extra bed if company happens to stop by for a visit.
Suhr lives in the same house he lived in as a boy on the family farm, which he once shared with his wife Ella Suhr, and their four children, two sons and two daughters.
Suhr met his wife at a Rupert basketball game and married her just three months later.
When asked about his wife’s cooking skills, he proudly displayed a large spice cabinet that he built for her in the kitchen.
When Ella Suhr took a cake to a church function, he said, there were never any leftovers to bring home.
She died in 2005 after 57 years of marriage.
“I cooked for myself for a while after that,” said Suhr, and for a while, he went to the senior center for a hot meal, but the trip to and from the center meant driving at least 10 miles a day.
Now, his son Donald lives across the street and often visits prior to his dad’s meal delivery to ask how he’s doing.
More than just a meal
Suhr has a tremor that makes some tasks more difficult than they used to be. A few years ago, he decided that having a meal delivered each day was a better option than cooking for himself.
When delivery driver Lou Freeman arrived, Suhr waved him in the door as he typically does, so Suhr doesn’t have to navigate the steps of his interior porch to open the door for him.
Freeman and Suhr exchange small talk as Freeman place a Styrofoam container and a brown paper bag on the card table and Suhr sign off for the meal on a ledger sheet.
For Suhr, it isn’t just food that Freeman delivers. He also brings a critical kind of companionship to the table. Freeman is friendly with many of his clients on his route, which can number from 10 to 19 a day.
“He’s got a lot of navy stories to tell,” Freeman said about his interactions with Suhr.
Suhr spent four years in the U.S. Navy during World War II and the memories of his adventures remain clear in his mind. When peace was declared, the Philippian harbor where he was stationed was full of boats — all of which lit off fireworks, he recalled fondly.
“I’d never seen fireworks like that. That was really something,” he said. “I still wonder why all those boats were carrying fireworks, though.”
Suhr unrolled the crinkly lunch sack and extracted a pint of Chobani yogurt along with a cookie wrapped in cellophane.
Parts of his daily delivery become meals for the next day, especially sweets.
“I’ll save that cookie for breakfast tomorrow,” he said.
Suhr enjoys bananas and oranges with his saved cookie each morning — he counts it as his other meal of the day.
“I don’t spill that,” he joked.
Suhr’s tremor makes eating more difficult than it once was and food is best transported via spoon instead of a fork now, he said.
He popped open the tabs on the white container holding his dinner, giving way to an Asian-inspired aroma. Aromatic vegetables peeked out of a portion of sweet and sour chicken, served with rice and a side of cooked baby carrots.
Although the meal is hot, Suhr snapped the lid closed and he stashed it in the refrigerator to eat later on after completing his household chores.
“If you don’t work, you don’t need to eat,” he said about forgoing his midday meal.
The Minidoka County Senior Center delivers a diverse array of meals each month — Suhr never looks at the menu and he doesn’t know what will be delivered on any given day. He likes all the meals and doesn’t have a particular favorite.
“Beggars can’t be choosers,” he said.
Suhr likes to “doctor up,” most of the food, putting honey and butter on the hot buns when they come with a meal and sprucing up a salad with extra veggies and dressing.
As much as he loves the fare, he still remembers his wife’s culinary skills as the best.
“It’s not as good as Ella’s cooking,” he said.
The couple grew a large garden, whittled down through the years to a beautiful row of gladiolus, some sweet corn and a few peppers and tomatoes that didn’t produce much this year. They always had a bounty of fresh and canned vegetables on their dinner table and Ella Suhr knew her way around her spice cabinet.
The meal waiting for him will be eaten alone, but the lack of company, he said, doesn’t really bother him.
“When I was in high school I used to take my lunch to the park and eat alone there too,” he said.
He’s used to the solitude, he said.
A window into a centenarian’s life
Elton Hasselstrom often sits in a tan easy chair next to a large window in his rural Paul living room and glances out over a field of beet tops across the street waving in the warm air current.
During the feisty 99-year-old’s life, he’s seen a lot of change. And for those people such as the Meals on Wheels delivery drivers who stop for a few minutes and pause long enough to shoot the breeze with him, he’ll likely share his opinions — and provide a glimpse into nearly a century of living.
Hasselstrom enlisted in the U.S. Navy when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor and he served his country for nearly four years.
Opinions about politics, government injustices and climate change are predominately woven into the fabric of his soul. He intimately knows the costs of our freedom.
“With where I’ve been, I know what the costs have been to my country,” Hasselstrom said, regarding his desire to inform the generations of people born since who he feels are not truly listening.
Few people would argue that he’s earned this right.
Hasselstrom quickly spotted Minidoka County Senior Center Volunteer Lou Freeman as he pulled into Hasselstrom’s rural driveway to deliver his hot daily meal.
As Freeman came into view in front of the large window, Hasselstrom waved him inside. Still, Freeman rapped a patterned knock on the door, as a courtesy before swinging it open.
Freeman placed the clamshell holding the entree on a television tray in front of Hasselstrom, along with a sack containing yogurt and a cookie.
The two are jovial with one another.
“The only complaint I’ve got is that you’re not as good looking as the one who bought it yesterday,” Hasselstrom said as a grin swept across his face.
Hasselstrom eagerly popped open the lid, revealing chicken-fried steak with mashed potatoes and bright yellow kernels of corn. He also opened the bag and laid out the cookie and yogurt beside it.
He is typically pleased with the recipes. But his favorite is always the home-cooked enchiladas.
“The meals are excellent,” he said. “I really like all of them. The people in the kitchen do a good job.”
Although the meal is served hot, he too chooses to wait a few hours because, he said, he ate a late breakfast.
The tables are turned
Hasselstrom has been on the other side of the table too. In his younger years, he and his wife delivered Meals on Wheels, which makes him even more appreciative of the volunteer work the organization performs.
Mostly, he stills lives independently.
“I still cook on the weekends and do laundry and things,” said Hasselstrom, who retired at age 83.
He’s been widowed since 2006, when he lost Jane Hasselstrom, his bride of 62 years.
The days now can seem rather empty, he said.
“I get lonely,” he said. “I never thought I’d live this long after she died.”
Hasselstrom is fortunate to have three living daughters who don’t live far away — they stop by to check on him often. Still, he’s looking forward to moving to an assisted living home in the near future.
“I’m ready for this new season in my life,” he said.
But for now, the delivered meals allow him to stay in his home.
Hasselstrom started having his meals delivered five days a week in 2015 after he broke his foot.
He stayed with family until he was well and then he wanted to move back home, his daughter, Carla Ketchum, said.
“Having the meals delivered is so helpful,” said Ketchum, who also brings her father some meals on the weekends. “We worried about him getting enough nutrition and he really seems to enjoy the company the delivery drivers provide.”
