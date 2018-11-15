RUPERT — Eighty-five children 7th graders toured the Minidoka County Museum and learned about veterans.
This was nice because it was a different district and county. They are from Cassia County but were excited to see what we had to offer by visiting our museum. The teacher came to the museum beforehand and her and I brainstormed, making up a questioner or quiz for the kids totaling 20 questions. We wanted to make sure that they were taking away some new information and learning about the Veterans. After all that is why they came out is for Veterans Day. So we wanted a way to engage them in other ways than just a typical tour and listening we wanted them to be actively participating, asking questions, learning, and looking for the answers on their own not just having them handed to them. They were split into 4 sections and given a tour but they were also encouraged to explore on their own in search of the answer in these individual sections. Each section lasted about 20 min with a turnover time to get to the next station of 5 minutes where they could also ask additional questions as many did. I think this brought a fun, new interactive element to the tour and really got everyone involved. We had a part were they could use their phones if they brought them to scan an item and watch the video and take pictures on their own. I did play the video on the computer in the other room so that everyone got the opportunity to watch it. The kids seemed to enjoy it too. They were also asking questions that were not even on the sheet, they were so eager to learn. The museum was thankful for not only the board members that participated but museum members and volunteers. These nonprofit type of places really do rely on that kind of community support and encourage others to come out and get involved. This was a whole new generation of kids from a town over that were able to visit and we hope that they take this home and share with their families in hopes of returning. Several kids were overheard saying just that, it was nice to know they valued the museum. One student was telling another that he thought it would be boring and just old stuff but by the end of the day he really changed his tune and asked to stay longer so again we encouraged them to come back with their families when they had more time as 20 minutes really goes quite quickly.
The front on the museum was in a section and talked about the Minidoka Dam and how and why it was so vital to our area. They learned that Rupert had a not widely known little claim to fame because of the mass power the dam put out in 1913 the Rupert School was the first all-electric school in the United States, they were surprised to think of going to school with no electricity or to be without the comforts they now today such as the wonderful heating systems. Also, when the men went off to WWI the Minidoka dam was a potential terrorist site. So, they deputize the women to be marshals to guard the dam. What is kind of fun is a picture where they may have strapped guns on and pinned badges on these women but, you couldn't take the lady out of these strong women. They still wore their high heels!
The young girls on the tours thought this was pretty cool deal, how the women stepped up in such a big ways during war time. They also noted a newspaper poster board of local vets that did not make it back and learned the acronyms behind some of the military terms for these sad occasions such as, KIA- Killed in action and four or five other terms that they did not know. One boy was really on it and talked about his grandfather being in the war and that he learned a lot from him, that he sadly just passed away and so he "got" the true meaning behind Veteran's Day and honoring our vets in a very personal way and shared this experience with the other students. The next section was in our massive gun display where they saw and learned about many different guns used in different wars and how they were used. Then on to the Uniform and Military Display were the majority of questions were asked.
Gus Bryngelson the President of Board for the museum gave them a talk and answered many questions. Here they learned about the different insignias and ribbons and uniforms, also surprising facts like we had a plane as well as a ship in the war. I think one of the biggest lessons that hit home here was about George Mass grandson being the youngest in the guard at only 5 years old and being able to go to congress and convince them to make a law that flag education be taught in our Idaho Schools. The kids were blown away to learn at such a young age they too could make a difference and no voice is too small if you have the determination. This was before heading outside to see the W.W.II Ambulance Gus brought, I think this was one of the highlights for them as they saw a vehicle from that era and it was tangible not just some picture in a history book. They were able to hear the horn and see the crank to start it and the cots in the back and also how primitive health care was during war time. The final section was out to Rupert's 1906 Original Depot that was moved to this location. This was a really fun for section for the students, due to the model train and its surround elements, a standardized old school room and to compare to their school rooms of today. We had a volunteer out there running it for the model train, but there were questions for them to answers on their quiz as well as a short tour of the depot.
We really encourage all teachers, schools, parents to push to get the students involved in these kind of field trips and off sight tours and to visit museum from various towns as they all have their own unique history of the area and different exhibits.
Thank you. Please let me know if you have any other questions and perhaps when the story will run so that we can be watching for it.
Thank you,
Melissa Alley
Secretary/Curator
Minidoka County
Historical Society
P.O. Box 21,
Rupert, ID
83350
208-436-0336
https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__www.facebook.com_MinidokaMuseum_&d=DwICAg&c=UCja3IwhyjPGYeHcG7oIbg&r=mWXhcsn8tu-qbpjbyhLErvYdxgzTp2E7qXwcAs_egsA&m=LJntGvvjEIVmhDIbhthFxJXpslkAyJJWuD-ksCkz328&s=a_iHjnXdX_4qzaM6qybiwZhZ31RcDpGqbaojNzh8AuY&e=
-----Original Message-----
From: Laurie Welch [mailto:Laurie.Welch@magicvalley.com]
Sent: Thursday, November 08, 2018 9:28 AM
To: 'Minidoka County Museum'
Subject: RE: Coverage for school event and Museum Board question
Hi, I am booked that morning with an assignment already but if you could send info and pics that would be great!
Laurie
Laurie Welch
Mini-Cassia Editor
The Voice
Times-News
208-677-5025
Fax 208 678-0412
-----Original Message-----
From: Minidoka County Museum [mailto:mchs@pmt.org]
Sent: Wednesday, November 07, 2018 1:30 PM
To: Laurie Welch; Laurie Welch
Subject: Coverage for school event and Museum Board question
Hello,
We are having a last minute new school for us to do a tour. They may have in the past but it has been a long time since we have had Declo students out.
This shows diversity into reaching out to other communities to learn and take advantage of all we have to offer and let other Counties know they are more than welcome to visit, as Declo is in Cassia County. This also brings to light that we are one of the very few that stay open year around where Burley Museum and several others are only seasonal. This shows our dedication to the community and to the schools from all around to come and learn what they cannot otherwise do. So, the board has asked me to ask if you or someone could cover the event. It is next Monday 12, 2018 with Declo Jr. High School 7th Graders with 70 students and 5 teachers coming out.
Also, the exciting and different aspect of this school trip vs when we have all the 4th graders come out for Idaho days and have all the stations but here Claudia Gardener the teach that is setting it up wants to do a scavenger hunt. This has been long since a lost event at museums that really keeps the kids engaged and interacting instead of just touring. They are coming out at 9:30am to about 11:30 am. If nothing else perhaps I could send you the information and some pictures as we would need to make sure we have the school or students consent from the parents, so far I have not encountered any issues with this process. Please let me know your thoughts and if you would be able to come by that morning or send someone.
The other thing that the board wanted me to ask about is they use to see pictures of certain items in the paper and then have a guess what I am used for or what I am or what my date is type of little guessing game. We could even have some of the local business kick in prizes and we have had great success with the Grease Monkey doing car washes and different things.
Again, please let me know if these can be doable in any of the papers- are they in conjunction of sorts with each other? I.e. weekly mailer etc.
Thank you,
Melissa Alley
Secretary/Curator
Minidoka County
Historical Society
P.O. Box 21,
Rupert, ID
83350
208-436-0336
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.