Declo student earns philanthropy award

DECLO — Declo student Emma Lyda was awarded the State Philanthropy Award
The Idaho NonProfit Center, Idaho Philanthropy Day and Serve Idaho under the direction of the Governor's Office combined to recognize volunteers and philanthropists statewide.
Idaho Philanthropy Day is celebrated statewide with award ceremonies to recognize the amazing philanthropic work of nonprofit organizations, foundations, businesses, and individuals nominated by their peers.
The Idaho Philanthropy Day awards encompass the spirit of philanthropy including, time, talent, treasure, and involvement in the community.
“The work I am most proud of is the non- profit I formed with my sisters to bring awareness to #wordsmatter and my outreach and advocacy for suicide prevention and awareness," Lyda wrote. "I have spoken to church organizations, spoken all over the Minidoka County School District, and other schools, to private parties and to my peers. I still love my reading buddies, still love making Thanksgiving dinners, painting nails with my senior sisters and still love making beds with SLP.”