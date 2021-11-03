Declo student earns philanthropy award

“The work I am most proud of is the non- profit I formed with my sisters to bring awareness to #wordsmatter and my outreach and advocacy for suicide prevention and awareness," Lyda wrote. "I have spoken to church organizations, spoken all over the Minidoka County School District, and other schools, to private parties and to my peers. I still love my reading buddies, still love making Thanksgiving dinners, painting nails with my senior sisters and still love making beds with SLP.”