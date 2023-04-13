Declo Stingers Wrestling Club won the ages 5-8 Idaway State Championship.

Fifty-six Stingers competed at state this year with 11 taking state championships, 8 placing second and 40 state placers.

In 2021 the team placed 20th, in 2022 it placed fifth and took second place this year in overall ages 5-18.

Head coach for the team is Justin Horsley, who is also the junior high and high school head wrestling coach along with assistants RebelShurtz, Jake Sivils, Chantel Sivils, Ryan Schrenk, Dave Duke, Dustin Osterhout, and Scott Crider.