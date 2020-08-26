Declo Hornets

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Head coach: Joshua Stewart, 2nd year

Record: 6-4

Playoffs: lost 48-7 to McCall-Donnelly in quarterfinals

Last year the Hornets spent the season installing and getting accustomed to a new defensive scheme. For the 2020 season, they will do the same thing with their offense.

“We have been wing-T forever,” said second-year head coach Joshua Stewart. “We will still be similar with our blocking scheme, but we are going to run things out of the shotgun. It’s kind of a hybrid.”

After missing last season with an elbow injury, senior Gabe Matthews takes the reins of the offensive and will start at quarterback.

“He’s going to run things for us and do a good job,” Stewart said.

Declo also returns senior receiver Peyton Silcock, senior H-back McKade Vail, and senior offensive linemen Jovani Gomez, Miguel Juarez, and Elijah Koyle.

Many of the same athletes will play on the defensive side of the ball starting with Juarez and Gomez anchoring the defensive line. Junior Derek Matthews will be the quarterback of the defense from his middle linebacker position.