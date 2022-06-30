 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Declo Days set July 8 - 9

DECLO — The Declo community is preparing for its two-day Declo Days Celebration on July 8 – 9.

“Back when Declo Days started in the 1980s everyone was having their own celebrations like the church and Lions Club,” Kim Gailey, Declo Days Committee member said.

At the time the committee rallied all the groups to combine the celebrations into one event spread over two days, she said.

Denton Darrington, of Declo, was one of the people who organized the first Declo Days in 1981.

Darrington was bishop at the time for the Declo Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and recognized that the church, school alumni were holding separate celebrations each year.

“I thought why don’t we get all these groups together at once and have a larger celebration for the community of Declo,” Darrington said. “It turned out to be a good idea and we named it Declo Days.”

Most of the Declo High School reunions are now held at the same time so the event draws alumni from all over the country to the city.

“It’s a true small town community pride thing,’ Gailey said.

Declo Days is held the second Friday and Saturday of July each year so people who have moved away can plan to visit.

“It’s different from the July 24th celebrations and different from the Cassia County Fair and the Fourth of July celebrations,” Darrington said.

This year, a pause for a couple of years, the Hammer Run will return.

The event is named after Brad Matthews, who was one of the best athletes to graduate from Declo High School, Darrington said.

Nicknamed “Hammer,” Matthews was killed in 1991 in a vehicle crash.

The planning committee is also bringing in Shawn Dee the Hypno Hick hypnotist, who is a group favorite, Gailey said.

"He selects volunteers out of the audience to participate," she said. "He is so entertaining."

Gailey said at one point the celebration had been reduced to one day but a new committee has revived it and now it is filled with activities, including a parade on Saturday.

The parade's route stretches for about a half mile on Main Street from the LDS church to the schools.

The Declo Lions Club has also plays a central role in the event, marked by music, entertainment, vendors, games for the children, special meals and more.

Many of the events like the hypnotist show and children’s games are free.

The Lions Club hosts breakfast on Saturday and a raffle.

“The Lions Club does an immense amount of good in our city. They are doing projects all of the time and they spend the money they make in the community,’ Darrington said.

Want to go? Declo Days July 8, 9, Declo City Park

There will be free activities for the children all day and food, school and merchandise booths.

Friday, July 8

7 p.m., Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest, chalk provided

7 – 9 p.m., Dinner in the Park, Declo Fire Department will be selling hot dogs, nachos, drinks and ice cream

8 p.m., Hypno Hick show, hypnotist Shawn Dee will perform

9:30 p.m., Movie in the Park, family movie “Open Season” will be shown. Candy and popcorn will be available.

Saturday, July 9

7 a.m., Hammer Run, preregistration includes a breakfast ticket

7:15 a.m., Family Color Run, one mile

7 – 9 a.m., Alumni Breakfast, Class of 2002 is serving pancakes, hash browns, eggs and sausage. Cost is $7.

10:30 a.m., Declo Days Parade, parade marshals this year are Jay and Lesa Fox.

11:15 a.m., Flag Ceremony and National Anthem performed by the Trombone Band.

11:30 a.m., Lions Club BBQ

11:45 a.m., races and games

12:30 p.m., Hypno Hick Show by Shawn Dee

2:30 p.m., Lions and Declo Days raffle

4 p.m. Lions club Cornhole Tournament

7:30 – 10 p.m., Lions Club Street Dance, family friendly, dinner available

