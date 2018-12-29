Dec. 13

Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus — and he has tattoos: It was the first year that one of the men who played Santa Claus a the Magic Valley has taken on the role. But despite a complicated past, he had no problems getting a smile out of every kid — and kid-at-heart.

“If you know me personally, I’m not exactly the first idea of Santa,” Carl Robinson said. “I have tattoos all over.

“But my family was really happy that I got to be Santa. My mom said, ‘You are making memories.’”

Whenever a kid walks by, they stop for a second while their parent walks ahead. They smile with their whole face with their eyes lighting up. They rush up to walk with their parent, but they give Robinson a little wave, letting him know that they see him. At that moment, Santa is real.

