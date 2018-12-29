Dec. 13
Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus — and he has tattoos: It was the first year that one of the men who played Santa Claus a the Magic Valley has taken on the role. But despite a complicated past, he had no problems getting a smile out of every kid — and kid-at-heart.
“If you know me personally, I’m not exactly the first idea of Santa,” Carl Robinson said. “I have tattoos all over.
“But my family was really happy that I got to be Santa. My mom said, ‘You are making memories.’”
Whenever a kid walks by, they stop for a second while their parent walks ahead. They smile with their whole face with their eyes lighting up. They rush up to walk with their parent, but they give Robinson a little wave, letting him know that they see him. At that moment, Santa is real.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.