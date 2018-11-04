Deborah Silver

What are the most important issues to you?
Education is an important issue to Silver — particularly, how to fund it.
"I actually am watching the Legislature over the last 20 years drop the income tax rate," she said.
Silver is also concerned about the health care gap, the shortage of teachers in Idaho and protecting access to public lands.
What's your stance on Proposition 1?
"I don't have a horse in that race," Silver said.
While she grew up around horses and gambling doesn't bother her, Silver is taking no official stance but to let the people decide. Even voters haven't asked her much about Proposition 1 until more recently, she said.
What's your stance on Proposition 2?
Silver ran her campaign two years ago on expanding Medicaid, and this year worked to solicit enough signatures to get it on the ballot. She believes Medicaid expansion would actually save Idaho money because those in the coverage gap would no longer be taking the state's indigent care money.
Silver believes the expansion could even incentive people to work.
"This is a stop-gap thing for most people," she said.
Why should voters choose you over your opponent?
"I've gone out and hit the public," said Silver, whose campaign had knocked on 8,000 doors by late October. "I think I probably have more of an idea of what regular citizens are saying, and what they are concerned about."
Idahoans are wanting less party-talk and more talk about what should be done about issues such as education and health care, she said.
Silver will also bring to the table her experience as a CPA for nearly 40 years, with an understanding of tax law and budgeting.
How should Idaho manage its growth?
Local control is important, and Silver believes a local options tax should be available if the voters want it. Tools such as this and urban renewal are good for cities to have as options for managing growth, she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.