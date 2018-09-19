Debbie Kytle, RN - St. Lukes
I nominate Debbie Kytle, RN the administrator who oversees all of the St. Luke's medical practices in Twin Falls for the 2018 Women in Business Award. St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center provides approximately 440,000 clinic visits per year--all of these are done through the St. Luke's Clinic for which Debbie is the administrator. Beyond her contribution to the business of medicine in the Magic Valley, she contributes daily to all of the lives of the caregivers who work on behalf of the patients at St. Luke's. Debbie also serves on the Board of Directors of the United Way Debbie has been instrumental in developing the cohesive, collaborative and interdependent care delivery processes across all specialties at St. Luke's. All of us at St. Luke's, as well as all of the patients who have benefitted from the care we deliver, are indebted to Debbie's tireless efforts in promoting this business in our community.
