Deaths revive concerns about safety of roadway at Salmon Falls Dam
A look at Salmon Falls Dam

Anita Young takes a moment April 5 at a memorial her family made for her sister and brother-in-law who died in 1996 when their pickup fell 200 feet into the Salmon Falls Creek Canyon at the Salmon Falls Dam west of Rogerson. Two men died in December in a similar accident.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Two pickups have slid off the Salmon Dam west of Rogerson in the past 25 years, resulting in the deaths of four people.

The most recent fatality took place in December when a father and his son slid off the icy road in a pickup while approaching the dam from the west. This happened near the same spot another pickup went over the road in 1996 in similarly bad weather.

Other incidents have occurred over the years with less tragic outcomes, residents say. In February, a rancher was forced to jackknife his pickup and livestock trailer into the side rock wall of the grade approaching the dam after losing control on the slick, snow-covered road.

Local residents are now pushing for changes to make the roadway safer and the Twin Falls Highway District is looking into ways to improve the situation. But the most expensive and permanent solution, a new bridge, remains some ways off.

