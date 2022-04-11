Deaths and Services

Lynda Firkins

RUPERT — Lynda Firkins, 57 year old Twin Falls resident, died Sunday, April 3, 2022 at her families’ residence in Rupert, Idaho. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory 188 S Hwy 24 Rupert, Idaho.

Darlene Elizabeth Gibson

BURLEY — Darlene Elizabeth Gibson, an 81-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Mini-Cassia Care Center in Burley. Arrangements are pending and have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Mary Ann Manion

BURLEY — Mary Ann Manion, age 80, of Burley, passed away, Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center, in Burley. The funeral will be held at 12 noon Friday, April 15, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Unity 2nd Ward, located at 275 S. 250 E., of Burley, with Bishop Lee Greer officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Friday, from 11 until 11:45 a.m. prior to the service.

Ruth Olsen Melling

BURLEY—We lost a good one. But our loss is heaven’s gain. Ruth Olsen Melling, passed peacefully at the age of 84, on March 16, 2022, with her daughters at her side. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 18, at the Cedar City Cemetery in Cedar City, Utah. Friends may call from 5—7 p.m. Friday, April 15, at the Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St. in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church. A live webcast of the Funeral Service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

Gladys K. Wright

BURLEY—Gladys K. Wright, age 85, of Burley, passed away, Friday, April 1, 2022, at Highland Estates in Burley. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 15, at Pleasant View Cemetery, 1645 E. 16th, St., in Burley. Prior to the graveside service, there will be a visitation for friends and family from 10 until 10:45 a.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0