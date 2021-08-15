 Skip to main content
Death notices
Death notices

Donna Ann Martell, an 88-year-old Burley resident, passed away Friday, August 13, 2021, at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

