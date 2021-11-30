Death notices

Henry Andrews, 90, of Filer, passed away at his home Monday, November 29, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Dennis Hull Dayley, 83, of Burley, died Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at his home in Burley. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by the Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Pauline Ann Edwards, 58, of Rupert, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021, at Portneuf Medical Center, Pocatello. Arrangements are pending and have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Jerry Lee Mosier, 73, of Gooding, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021, at his home in Gooding. No local services will be held. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Elaine G. Orthel, 92, passed away at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center on Sunday November 28, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Harold Frank Shoup Jr., 79, of Twin Falls, passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Ashley Manor Assisted Living in Jerome. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

