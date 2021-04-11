Death notices

Harriett Kearl , 88, of Twin Falls, passed away quietly at her daughters home, April 5, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of and will be announced through Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Kenneth E. Kesling, 78, a resident of Wendell and formerly of Gooding, passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Stonebridge Assisted Living in Wendell. Kenneth’s wish was for cremation and no funeral service. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.