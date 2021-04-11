 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death notices
0 comments

Death notices

  • 0

Harriett Kearl, 88, of Twin Falls, passed away quietly at her daughters home, April 5, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of and will be announced through Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Kenneth E. Kesling, 78, a resident of Wendell and formerly of Gooding, passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Stonebridge Assisted Living in Wendell. Kenneth’s wish was for cremation and no funeral service. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News