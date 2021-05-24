Death notices

Jeramiah LaCroix, 45, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at his home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Robert L. Loughmiller, 69 of Hollister, died Friday, May, 21, 2021 at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Kathleen “Kathy” Napolitano, 56, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021 at her home in Hagerman. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Fern Peterson Poteet, age 96, of Rupert, died Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Pleasant Grove, Utah, at her daughter’s home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Diana Speirs, 75, of Pocatello, formerly of Twin Falls, passed away at her home in Pocatello on May 24, 2021. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.