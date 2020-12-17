Death notices

Leroy Faunce, 72, of Paul, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2020, at the Grace Community Church in Rupert. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Franklin Ray Ford, 81, of Twin Falls, passed away Monday December 14, 2020, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Richard “Marty” Martin Keele, 56, passed away December 13, 2020, in Elko, Nevada. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.
Sandra Jo Williamson, 75, of Twin Falls, passed away in Twin Falls, December 15, 2020. Arrangements are pending and services will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Gary Wolverton Sr., 81, of Twin Falls, passed away at his home December 16, 2020. His funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!