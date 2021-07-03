Death notices

Linda Arleene Berry, 78, of Twin Falls passed away on Wednesday June 30, 2021 at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Frank O. Fish, 87, of Twin Falls, and formerly of Jerome, passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Rosetta Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and have been entrusted to Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Randy Paul Gibson, 60, of Rupert, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Hansen Mortuary. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Joanne Gough, 74, of Filer, passed away June 30, 2021 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Melba Jo Merkey, 93, of Boise, passed away Wednesday June 30, 2021 at home. Funeral services will be held Tuesday July 6, 2021. Eastern Star services will be at 5:00 p.m. and a viewing from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. both at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Jean Parrish, 86, of Twin Falls. passed away July 2, 2021. Service arrangements are pending, and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

