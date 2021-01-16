Death notices

Donald Anderson, 82, of Twin Falls, passed away quietly at his home, January 15, 2021. He was surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Richard E. Chojnacky, 58, of Jerome, passed away January 15, 2021 at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Johannes Folkinga, 94, of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday January 13, 2021 at his home. Due to the Covid Virus no services will be held. Cremation will be under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Jean Mohwinkel, 99, a resident of Boise and formerly of Wendell, passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Arbor Valley of Cascadia Assisted Care in Boise. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

John Roger Gibson, 71, of Kimberly, died on January 14, 2021, Cremation is under the direction of the Cremation Society of Idaho.

Perry Richard Pierce, 79, of Buhl, died Thursday, January 14, 2021 at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.