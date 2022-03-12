Death notices

Lucius F. Casias, 62, of Rupert, passed away March 9, 2022. There are no services planned at this time. Cremation service is under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Emry Dean Olivera Corona, infant son of Amy Corona and Francisco Oliver of Twin Falls, was stillborn on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Kenneth William Crahal, 77, of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Doris M. Groen, 66, of Filer, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Maria E. Hernandez, 83, died on March 10, 2022, at a local hospital. Arrangements in the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Gilbert Arthur Long Jr., 79, of Burley, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022, at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, from injuries suffered in a vehicular accident. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Carolyn Marie Teeter, 77, of Heyburn, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022, at Rosetta Assisted Living in Burley. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

