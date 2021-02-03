Death notices

Sherri Lee Evans passed away at the age of 52 on January 30, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Marcos Garcia, 75, of Twin Falls, died Monday, February 1, 2021, at his residence. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Christine May Goodman, 66, of Rupert, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021, at the Countryside Care and Rehab Center in Rupert. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Jahaza B. Patterson Meldrum, 91, of Carey, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021, at a Boise care center of natural causes. Services are in the care of Boise Funeral Home, Boise. 208-322-2998.

Gregory Walter Plowman, 66, of Hailey, passed away January 29, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Susan Marie Schanno, 70, of Burley, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021, at Highland Estates Assisted Living in Burley. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

