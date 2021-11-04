Death notices

James “Jim” Daniel Davis, 88, of Wendell and formerly of Hagerman, passed away on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at the Twin Falls Care Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Merthan Glenn Ellis, 96, of Wendell, passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at his son’s residence in Lehi, Utah. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Steve Hadley, 68, of Twin Falls, passed away at Idaho Falls Community Hospital on November 2, 2021. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Wayne Albert Harris, 61, of Jerome, passed away November 2, 2021, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Dale Hobdey, 59, of Filer, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at his home in Filer. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Dorothy Johnson, 82, of Kimberly, passed away November 2, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Carrie Louise Vaughan, 61, of Jerome, passed away November 1, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

