Death notices
Death notices

James Gordon Beal, 87, of Jerome, passed away at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Park’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Nadine Lancaster, 89 of Filer, passed Saturday, December 19 at her home. Services will be held at a later date. Rosenau Funeral Home will be under the directions.

Susan “Sue” Matney, 70, of Filer, died Monday, December 21, 2020, at St Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Victor Ramirez, 70, of Gooding, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Boise. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

