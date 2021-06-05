Death notices

Virgil Dean Adams, 92 of Buhl, died Thursday, June 3, 2021, at a Nevada care facility. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Javier Moreno Alvarado, 46, of Wendell, passed away May 20, 2021, at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Harvey T. Bickett, 89, of Boise and formerly of Gooding, passed away June 4, 2021, in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City. bowmanfuneral.com 208-853-3131.

Paul A. Degner, 74, of Twin Falls, passed away June 3, 2021. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Amelia Lynnae Evenson, 11, of Jerome, passed away June 1, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Dennis L. Fultz, 53, of Jerome, passed away June 1, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.