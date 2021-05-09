 Skip to main content
Death notices
Death notices

Linda Marie Calhoun, 76, of Castleford, Idaho, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Serenity Transitional Rehabilitation Center. Cremation services are under the care and of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Richard Dedrick Jr., 55 year old Rupert resident, died Thursday, May 6, 2021 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Hospital in Twin Falls. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory.

