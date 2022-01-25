Death notices

Lois W. Beebe, 96, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Stonebridge Assisted Care in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Steven Ford of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on January 23, 2022 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are under the loving care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Francis Fay Fuqua, 75, a resident of Shoshone, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022 at his home in Shoshone. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.

Clare Gibbs of Kimberly, Idaho passed away peacefully in her home with her loving family. Arrangements are under the loving care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Jim Korte, 77, of Buhl, died Friday, January 21, 2022 at his residence. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Ardyce Corrinne Moyer, 88, a resident of Jerome and formerly of San Diego, California, passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at DeSano Place Assisted Care in Jerome. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Delores A. Rork, 92, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022 at North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Donald Slater of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away at Grace Assisted Living on January 23, 2022. Arrangements are under the loving care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Douglas Wachal of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away at Syringa Place Assisted Living on January 23, 2022. Arrangements are under the loving care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Thomas Wasik, 73, a resident of Fairfield, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022 at the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Richard “Rick” A. West, 74, of Buhl, died Saturday, January 22, 2022 at his residence. Cremation is under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

