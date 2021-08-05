Death notices

Elizabeth Ann Boguslawski, 45, of Twin Falls, passed away August 4, 2021, at her home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Charles F. Eldred, 58, of Cove Junction, Oregon, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Sherry Adele Murray, 77, of Buhl, died Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Lynn Gene Williamson, 67, of Filer, died Friday, July 30, 2021, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

