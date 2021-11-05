Death notices

Samuel W. Adams, 52, of Malta, passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Jay George Collard, 78, of Twin Falls, passed away Monday, November 1, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Janice Lloyd, 86, of Wendell, passed away on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at her home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Elmer “Bud” Markle, 93, of Twin Falls, died Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

William Curtis McAllister, 82, of Twin Falls, passed away at his home on October 29, 2021. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Ken Pingel, 63, of Twin Falls, passed away Friday, October 29, 2021, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Richard M. Tanaka, 81, of Twin Falls, passed away at St. Alphonsus Hospital in Boise on November 4, 2021. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Funeral Home.

