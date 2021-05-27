 Skip to main content
Death notices
Ruth M. Edwards, 74, of Jackson and Salmon, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at her home near Rupert in Jackson. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Daniel Lee Hall, 79, of Burley, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Cassia Regional Hospital. At his request, there will be no formal service. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Steven J. Platt, 78, of Rexburg, passed away May 24, 2021, at his home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at woodfuneralhome.com.

