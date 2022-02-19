 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death notices

  • 0

James M. Andros, 63, of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Bridgeview Estates, Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

J. Lanny Brower, 78, of Heyburn, passed away at his home Thursday, February 18, 2022. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Jerry E. Martin, 88, of Jerome, passed away February 15, 2022, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Lulu Belle Northrop, 85, of Jerome, passed away February 10, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Michael Wambolt, 71, of Jerome, passed away February 18, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News