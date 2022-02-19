Death notices

James M. Andros, 63, of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Bridgeview Estates, Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

J. Lanny Brower, 78, of Heyburn, passed away at his home Thursday, February 18, 2022. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Jerry E. Martin, 88, of Jerome, passed away February 15, 2022, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Lulu Belle Northrop, 85, of Jerome, passed away February 10, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Michael Wambolt, 71, of Jerome, passed away February 18, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

