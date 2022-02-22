Death notices

Raymond Lee Cooper, 84, of Shoshone, passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022, at his home in Shoshone. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.

Glenna Henderson DeLapp, 87, of Meridian, passed away February 17, 2022, at Mountain View Crossing Assisted Living in Boise. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Carla Glenn, 59, of Twin Falls, passed away at her home February 20, 2022. Arrangements are pending under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Eulogia Mamani, 94, of Gooding, passed away Friday, February 18, 2022, at the North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Jack Oyler, 82, of Filer, passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Crystal Wolters, 82, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements are pending and are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

