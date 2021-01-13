Death notices

Craig Bakerville, 79, of Jerome, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021, at his residence. Services are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Jakob Allen Fonville, a 15-year-old Declo resident, passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Linda M. Hadden, 61, of Jerome, passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

DelRoy Earl Hanson, 86, of Hazelton, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021, at his home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Carolyn A Rodgers, 76, of Twin Falls, passed away January 12, 2021. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Rhen Gilbert Shurtz, the infant son of Rhen Alvin and Jamie Lee Halbert Shurtz, was silently born Friday, January 8, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley. rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

