Death notices

Willie Ray Anderson, 42, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021. Services are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Mary Loise Borrowman “Marylou,” 82, of Arco, passed away May 20, 2021, in Salem, Oregon. Services are under the direction of Hansen Mortuary and Anderson Family Funeral Home.

Ralph D. Dubois, 76, of Buhl, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, at his home. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.

Earl Eugene Jackson, 87, of Jerome, passed away May 21, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Misti Lee King, 49, of Shoshone, passed away May 24, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Gary Lee Waters, 78, of Burley, died Monday, May 24, 2021, at his home in Burley. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Elnor Beth Woodbury, 78, of Burley, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021, at her home in Burley. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24, Rupert.

