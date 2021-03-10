Death notices
The body of a Twin Falls woman who had been listed as missing since March 2 was found Saturday in her car at the bottom of the Snake River Canyon in Twin Falls.
TWIN FALLS — One person died Saturday night when a car went over the Snake River Canyon Rim, just east of Sportsman’s Warehouse, Magic Valley …
BURLEY — A Minidoka County man was arrested and charged with murdering his wife, Whitney Murphy, in 2014.
When officers attempted to arrest Murphy on Wednesday, they identified themselves outside his Minidoka County home and he fled.
A Filer man will serve 24 years in federal prison after sending an undercover FBI agent photos of himself sexually abusing a 4-year-old child.
The following people were previously listed as missing, but police confirm they were located.
A man was arrested and charged with grand theft after he told police he borrowed a vehicle from a Burley car lot— but planned to return it.
BOISE – A 31-year-old Filer man has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for possessing child pornography, Acting U.S. Attorney Raf…
It could have ripple effects for Magic Valley agriculture, but some farmers say it's the right move.