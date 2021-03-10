 Skip to main content
Death notices
Death notices

Elizabeth Sheridan, 64, of Twin Falls, passed away March 8, 2021. Arrangements pending under direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Virginia Stumpf, 75, of Twin Falls, passed away March 7, 2021. Arrangements pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

