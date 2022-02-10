Death notices

Anita Douville Blocker, 72, of Hagerman, passed away Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at her home in Hagerman. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Laurence Allen Goolsby, 75, of Twin Falls, passed away February 8, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls.

Richard Logan Hamlin, 57 of Buhl, passed away February 7, 2022 at Twin Falls Transitional Care. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Debra L. “Deb” Jones, 64, of Twin Falls, passed away, Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Florence D. Krehmeyer, 82, of Buhl, died Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0