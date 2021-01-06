Death notices

 Skip to main content
Elizabeth “Betty” J. Kinzel, 94, of Boise, formerly of Twin Falls, passed away January 1, 2021. Arrangements under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden City. bowmanfuneral.com 208-853-3131

Rebecca Sue Matthews, 64, of Twin Falls, passed away December 31, 2020, at her home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Juanita Ruth Pace, 91, of Boise, died December 12, 2020. Cremation is under the direction of Cremation Society of Idaho.

Clara M Shelton, 101, of Rupert, passed away Monday, January 4, 2021, at her home. Services have been entrusted to Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Jaiedene Watts, 63, of Twin Falls, passed away at her home December 24, 2020. There will be no services. Cremation is under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

