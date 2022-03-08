Death notices

Randy Jack Barker, 59, of Twin Falls, passed away March 1, 2022, at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Ronald “Ron” L. Bishop, 85, of Castleford, died Saturday, March 5, 2022, at his residence. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Margaret J. Brown, 96, of Twin Falls, passed away, Thursday, March 3, 2022, at The Canyons Retirement Center, Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Joe Gobbi, 87, of Gooding, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Genevieve “Isabelle” Loughmiller, 91, of Hollister, died Sunday, March 6, 2022, at her daughter’s residence. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Warren Harris McEntire, 97, of Jackson, passed away at his home on Saturday, March 5, 2022. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Linda Smith, 65, of Filer, died Friday, March 4, 2022, at her residence. Cremation is under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Shirley Jean Stackle, 90, of Mountain Home, passed away at a local care center on March 5, 2022. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Mountain View Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel.

Lorenzo M. Steelman Jr., 95, of Burley, passed away at his home Sunday, March 6, 2022. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Lawrence William “Larry” Ward, 84, of Murtaugh, passed away at his home Sunday, March 6, 2022. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

