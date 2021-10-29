Death notices

Dennis Gearing, 86, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully on October 24, 2021. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Bruce Huizinga, 79, of Boise, formerly of Burley, died on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at home of natural causes. A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 1, at 10:30 a.m. at Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel, Boise, with viewing starting 1 hour prior. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at Pleasantview Cemetery, Burley.

Doris Cunningham Taylor, 85, passed away Sunday, October 24, 2021. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Saint Anthony Stake Center, 247 E. Fourth N. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6 until 7:30 at Bert Flamm Mortuary, 581 E. First N., St. Anthony, and again Friday from 10 until 10:45 a.m. at the stake center. Interment will be in the Wilford Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at flammfh.com.

Alicia Torrero, 49, of Twin Falls, passed away October 27, 2021, at her home surrounded by family. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0