Death notices

Larry M. Allen, 74, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at the North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

David Randall Christensen, 54 of Twin Falls, passed away on March 9, 2021, at home. Arrangements by Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City, Idaho. 208-853-3131

Sharron Fay Coates, 70 of Buhl, passed away March 11, 2021, at her home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Michael Collins, 60, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away on March 13, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements pending under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

James Edgar Creasey, 76, of Twin Falls passed away March 10, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Karey Lynn Franklin, 56, of Eden passed away March 12, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.