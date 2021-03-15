Death notices

Larry M. Allen, 74, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at the North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
David Randall Christensen, 54 of Twin Falls, passed away on March 9, 2021, at home. Arrangements by Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City, Idaho. 208-853-3131
Sharron Fay Coates, 70 of Buhl, passed away March 11, 2021, at her home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.
Michael Collins, 60, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away on March 13, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements pending under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.
James Edgar Creasey, 76, of Twin Falls passed away March 10, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Karey Lynn Franklin, 56, of Eden passed away March 12, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Santiago Palomo, 83, of Twin Falls, Idaho, died Monday, March 15, 2021, at Twin Falls Transitional Care Center, Twin Falls. Cremation services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Visit her tribute page at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
John A. Schilz, 75, of Kimberly passed away March 12, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Richard J. Stosich, 92, of Twin Falls passed away March 14, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.