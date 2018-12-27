Larry "Yellow Wolf" Dean Olsen 79, of Buhl died Wednesday, December 26, 2018. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Robert Carl Schut, formerly of Rupert, Idaho and current resident of Winston, Oregon, passed away Monday, December 17, 2018. Funeral Services will be January 4, 2019 in Roseburg, Oregon. Arrangements are under the direction of Taylor’s Family Mortuary in Winston, Oregon.
