Death notices

Leah Jane Ballard Beck, 83, of Burley, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at her home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Phyllip H. Boguslawski, 59, of Jerome, passed away November 14, 2020, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Alice F. Desilet, 83, of Twin Falls, passed away at the Twin Falls Manor on November 16, 2020. At her request, no services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Philip D. Furman, 77, of Jerome, passed away November 16, 2020, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Roy Hayden Horne, 82, of Burley, passed away November 12, 2020, at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

