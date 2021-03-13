Death notices
The body of a Twin Falls woman who had been listed as missing since March 2 was found Saturday in her car at the bottom of the Snake River Canyon in Twin Falls.
TWIN FALLS — One person died Saturday night when a car went over the Snake River Canyon Rim, just east of Sportsman’s Warehouse, Magic Valley …
Idaho public health officials announced Tuesday a major acceleration of Idaho’s planned rollout of the coronavirus vaccine.
The following people were previously listed as missing, but police confirm they were located.
A Boise man was thrown from his car Friday morning after crashing into the side of a semi on Interstate-84 near Jerome.
TWIN FALLS — Local All Star basketball games are set for this week.
The Idaho State Department of Agriculture found a native and an invasive plant at the beautiful spot.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Todd Jensen, Murtaugh
When officers attempted to arrest Murphy on Wednesday, they identified themselves outside his Minidoka County home and he fled.