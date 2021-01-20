Death notices

Ronald Gary Albertson, 80, of Paul, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2020, in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 22, 2021, at the Paul Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 1 until 1:45 p.m. also on Friday at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Hoan Tuong Duong, 63, of Twin Falls, passed away January 17, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Sherry Thaete, 70, of Twin Falls, passed away January 17, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.