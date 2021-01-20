Death notices

Ronald Gary Albertson, 80, of Paul, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2020, in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 22, 2021, at the Paul Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 1 until 1:45 p.m. also on Friday at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.