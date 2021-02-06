Death notices

John Bybee, age 93, of Buhl, Idaho passed away on February 5th, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Ruth Coleen Davis, an 81-year-old resident of Heyburn, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Ruby Eldredge, 99 of Twin Falls passed away January 31, 2021. Arrangement will be announced by Rosenau Funeral Home.

Jerry (Tom) Meadows, 62, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

James P. Qualtieri, 82, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away Friday, February 5, 2021, at home. Cremation services are under the care and of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Robert Schaeffer, 75, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021. Arrangements are pending under the directions of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Anna Mae Shults, 93, of Burley, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021 at her home. Funeral services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.

