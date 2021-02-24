Death notices

Rachel Cons, 94, of Twin Falls, passed away February 20, 2021. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Jeanette Cooper, 82, of Twin Falls, passed away February 22, 2021, at her home in Twin Falls. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Joan A. Craig, 85, of Meridian, formerly of Twin Falls, passed away February 22, 2021. Arrangements under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden City. bowmanfuneral.com 208-853-3131.

Jackie “Jack” Goodman, 82, of Buhl, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at home. Cremation services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences please visit serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Shirley Jane Haslam, 89, of Jerome, passed away February 20, 2021, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Henry Herrgesell, 80, of Jerome, passed away February 21, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.