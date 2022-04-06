Death notices

Mark Sergio Bombini, 61, a resident of Fairfield, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at his home in Fairfield. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Darlene Elizabeth Gibson, an 81-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Mini-Cassia Care Center in Burley. Arrangements are pending and have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Jack Stanger, 97, of Twin Falls, died on April 3, 2022 at a local care facility. Arrangements are in the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Clydonna Thacker, 76, of Castleford, died Monday, April 4, 2022 at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

W. L. Vern Thieman, 93 of Twin Falls passed away on Monday April 4, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

