Death notices

Betty J. Bausman, 80, of Twin Falls, passed away December 16, 2021. She was born February 11, 1941, in Olathe, Kansas, the daughter of Tom and Marie (Finnel) Brown. Services will be scheduled at a later date in Twin Falls.

Perry Bethke, 62, of Twin Falls, passed away December 13, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Susan Devine, 74, of Twin Falls, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Marjorie J. Hile, 95, of Gooding and formerly of Rochester, New York, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at DeSano Place Assisted Care in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Herbert James “Jim” Kewish, 78, of St. Maries, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Marvin Leroy Prescott, 87, of Twin Falls, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home.

Virginia L. Rogers, 90, of Buhl, died Thursday, December 16, 2021, at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Edwin Charles Titus, 62, of Wendell, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Dale Franklin Van Dervoort, 79, of Deeth, Nevada, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0