Death notices

Anna Ruth Behr, an 81-year-old Burley resident, passed away at her home on Friday, January 29, 2021. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

William Greene, 81, of Filer passed away on January 28, 2021 at his home. A visitation will be held on Thursday February 4, 2021 from 9:30 a.m.- 11:00 a.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Michael Anthony Radabaugh, a 30-year-old Burley resident, passed away at his home on Thursday, January 28, 2021. Services are pending and have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

