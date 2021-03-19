Death notices

Diana H. Belasquez, 64, of Wendell, passed away March 17, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Avery Harlan Floyd, 85, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

George R. Pullin, 85, of Twin Falls, passed away at his home surrounded by his loved ones on March 17, 2021. Arrangements are pending under the directions of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Janice Tucker, of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at her home in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

John “Jack” Harvey Wight, 85, of Malta, passed away at his home Wednesday, March 17, 2021. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

