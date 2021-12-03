 Skip to main content
Death notices

Stanley M. Andrews, 87, of Wendell, passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at his home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

William “Bill” C. Oakley, 93, of Gooding, passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021, at DeSano Place Assisted Care in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Artis Irene Pollard, 89, of Jerome, passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Chardonnay Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

