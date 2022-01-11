Death notices

Thelma Christiansen, 93, of Glenns Ferry, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022, at her home in Glenns Ferry. Funeral services are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Tyson Cole, 55, of Burley, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 14, 2022, at the Burley Ninth Ward LDS Stake Center. Viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, January 13, 2022, and one hour prior to the service also at the Burley Stake Center, 2050 Normal Ave., Burley. Services will conclude with burial at Pleasant View Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.

Thomas Gaston, 69, of Kimberly, died January 10, 2022, at a local care facility. Arrangements are in the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Nelita R. Knotek, 76, of Jerome, passed away January 9, 2022, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Mark Edward LaPetina, 58, of Jackpot, Nevada, passed away January 7, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Services are pending and will be handled by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Joseph P. Mendoza, 74, of Jerome, passed away January 1, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Robert A. Niewierowski, 61, of Kimberly, passed away January 8, 2022, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Lawrence “Larry” Miles Price, 90, of Gooding, passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022, at his home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Patricia Marlene Price, 80, of Twin Falls, passed away January 7, 2022, at Rosetta Assisted Living. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

James C. Underwood, 88, of Jerome, passed away January 9, 2022, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

